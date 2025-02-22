Modestas Bukauskas flattens Raffael Cerqueira with brutal first round KO – UFC Seattle Highlights

Lithuanian light heavyweight contender, Modestas Bukauskas is once more in the midst of a two-fight winning spree since his return to the Octagon, turning in a stunning opening round knockout win over Brazilian rival, Raffael Cerqueira with a brutal barrage at the fence to open the preliminary card of UFC Seattle.

Bukauskas, a former two-time light heavyweight champion under the banner of Cage Warriors, entered tonight’s preliminary card opener against Cerqueira off the back of an impressive third round arm-triangle submission win over veteran stalwart, Marcin Prachnio back in July of last year at UFC 304.

And taking on the 11-1 prospect, Cerqueira tonight in Washington, Bukauskas showed off his striking ability once more from the onset and throughout the opening round of their clash, rocking the Brazilian when pressing and closing the distance from fighting on the inside.

Eventually leading Cerqueira down a cul-de-sac, Bukauskas would turn in his fourth victory as part of his second Octagon tenure, flattening the former with an onslaught of winging straights and hooks, before sticking the landing with a dynamic backflip.

Below, catch the highlights from Modestas Bukauskas’ knockout win at UFC Seattle tonight