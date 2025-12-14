MMA World Reacts as Steven Asplund Turns Heads With Statement Win at UFC Vegas 112

The MMA world has reacted after UFC debutant Steven Asplund stopped Sean Sharaf in Round 2 of their heavyweight clash at UFC Vegas 112.

From 500 pounds to a win in his UFC debut, Asplund has earned several fans tonight. Reportedly, the 27-year-old managed to lose over 250 pounds to start his MMA journey. He earned a UFC contract by securing a 16-second finish in Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 9, Week 5.

Against Sharaf, not only did Asplund show off the best cardio in recent heavyweight memory, but he also connected with 170 significant strikes. Following a gory debut featuring relentless pressure and pure domination with violent strikes, the intriguing heavyweight prospect talked about his humble upbringing, being overweight, and getting bullied for the same during the octagon interview.

Following Steven Asplund’s round 2 TKO win, the MMA community has reacted.

Steven Asplund’s cardio at heavyweight is insane



pic.twitter.com/a8N0KYngvY — Frozen (@FknFrozen) December 14, 2025

The MMA Guru and others react to Steven Asplund’s win

Impressed by Steven Asplund’s pace, output, and strking, The MMA Guru posted on X:

“NO MORE JOKES! #UFCVegas112 WE are Steve Asplund fans, slick hands, crazy pace, and output. Give both him & Sharaf 50k NOW! WE are going to jiggle our way to the world title! This is for all of US that were bullied during swimming lessons at school for keeping OUR shirts on!”

NO MORE JOKES! #UFCVegas112



WE are Steve Asplund fans, slick hands, crazy pace and output. Give both him & Sharaf 50k NOW!



WE are going to jiggle our way to the world title!



This is for all of US that were bullied during swimming lessons at school for keeping OUR shirts on! pic.twitter.com/3WZ3hd4BEl — THE MMA GURU (@THATBOYMMAGURU) December 14, 2025

Popular MMA Page DovySimuMMA posted on X:

“STEVE ASPLUND‼️‼️‼️ #UFCVegas112”

Derrick Lewis posted on X:

“Good fight @ufc”

Steven Asplund “unhappy” despite record-setting performance at UFC Vegas 112

DWCS graduate Steven Asplund was not satisfied despite a record-setting win at UFC Vegas 112. As per UFC News, at UFC Vegas 112, Asplund officially connected with 170 significant strikes, which is a new record for a 3-round heavyweight bout.

Plus, the number of strikes landed by Asplund is the second most ever landed in any 265-pound contest. Daniel Cormier holds the record for the highest number of strikes (181) against Stipe Miocic at UFC 241.

At the post-fight presser, ‘Concrete’ said:

“Unhappy with the performance 100%. I felt like I could have gotten it done in 1 if the stars were aligned perfectly. That being said, I just got here, and four years into my journey, I am only growing. This is just the start for Steven Concrete.”

Check out Steven Asplund’s comments below:

Steven Asplund is not satisfied with his record-setting win at #UFCVegas112 and has many names on his heavyweight hit list. pic.twitter.com/WOyDVXkeGL — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 14, 2025

With tonight’s win, he has extended his pro MMA record to 7-1, of which 6 are KO/TKO wins.