MMA World Reacts as Manel Kape Caps Off 2025 in Style With Stunning First-Round TKO at UFC Vegas 112

The MMA world has reacted to Manel Kape’s first-round knockout win over Brandon Royval at UFC Vegas 112. In the 3-minute mark or Round 1, Kape caught Royval with a nasty right hook, dropped him, and then finished him with ground and pound, making Royval seemingly unconscious.

Even though ‘Raw Dawg’ protested the stoppage, the referee made the appropriate call because it was obvious that Royval was wobbly on his feet after eating non-stop heavy blows from Manel Kape.

Check out the finish below:

The MMA world reacted to this insane first-round TKO.

Henry Cejudo and others react as Manel Kape stops Brandon Royval at UFC Vegas 112

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo posted on X, calling Kape the next flyweight title challenger:

“Manel Kape is NEXT for the flyweight title. Book it!! #UFCVegas112”

Ariel Helwani reacted:

“No issues with that stoppage.”

The MMA Guru posted on X:

“NASTY KO PUNCH FROM KAPE IN ROUND 1. Never seen that type of punch power from him before, Royval looking clean and picking him apart at range early, but Kape nukes him out with his first real attack #UFCVegas112 Crazy new punch power to his game, Royval’s chin is tough to crack.

Kape, who has secured three back-to-back finishes in his last three outings, now wants to fight newly minted flyweight champion Joshua Van. During the octagon interview, he said:

“Now we’re talking. Joshua Van, you thought Brandon Royval would do something… Now you have my belt. If I didn’t break my foot in July, I would be the champion now… I’m here. Your daddy’s going to take your diapers… Be ready. Let’s fight in Houston in February. Just sign the contract. Just be ready…. Nobody can f*cking deny my belt. I’m the best here. I am the f**king best.”

After ending UFC’s ESPN era in style, ‘Starboy’ also secured a performance of the night bonus.