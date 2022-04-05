Longtime MMA manager Kyle Stoltz was arrested for his involvement in a child sex sting in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stoltz was the manager of former UFC title challenger Liz Carmouche for many years. He was also a matchmaker for the XMMA organization.

According to the reports by 3 News, the arrest happened back in December of 2022 in which included the arrest of 9 men including Stoltz. Reports said, that the FBI pretended to be kids online and the men solicited them for sex. Stoltz and his companions were all booked into the Clark County Detention Center for Luring a minor with the use of a Computer to Engage in Sex. The other eight men names were: Sheldon Young (28), Guadalupe Bencomo (47), Kody Pore (24), Thuan Hong (35), Jake Crawford (50), Freddy Castillo (26), Nathan Bruin (39), and Eric Ruiz (23).

Kyle Stoltz has since deleted all of his social medias

Stoltz had managed a few other fighters as well to go along with Carmouche. He was also the founder of Janus Sports & Entertainment.

