How Being an MMA Fighter Made Me a Better Filmmaker – UFC Star Explains

Fighting on MMA’s biggest stage helped Keith Jardine prepare for his unlikely career as a filmmaker.

During his five-year run with the UFC, Jardine competed against a slew of former champions and Hall of Famers, including Forrest Griffin, Chuck Liddell, Wanderlei Silva, and Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson. He also went toe-to-toe with Gegard Mousasi, Luke Rockhold, and Roger Gracie before wrapping up his career in 2012.

In the years since, Jardine has become a presence on the big screen, appearing in feature films like Crank: High Voltage, Gamer, John Wick, Bird Box, and Inherent Vice. Now, Jardine has jumped from being in front of the camera to being behind it, serving as director on the psychological thriller Killer Kafé in his directorial debut from December 2023.

Earlier this year, he made his feature film writing and directing debut with the time loop thriller Kill Me Again, starring Brendan Fehr, Majandra Delfino, and himself in a supporting role.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCXDXma-kfY

Like with MMA, filmmaking requires balance

Speaking with MMA Fighting, Jardine discussed his move from MMA to the silver screen and how his time as a professional fighter has helped prepare him for taking on a more creative role in the film industry.

“Being in a theater watching people react to your film is on par or maybe even better than walking out for some of my biggest fights,” Jardine said. “All the work, heart, and love you put into it, seeing people laugh or get shocked — that means everything to me.” “Fighting taught me to train hard every day. To be good at acting and filmmaking, you have to train just as hard. Writing puts me in a zone like fighting did — when two characters start talking, the story reveals itself. But most of the time, it’s suffering and torture, just like training for a fight. You need that balance.”



With more than 50 reviews from users on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, Kill Me Again has a 100% rating, with one reviewer calling it an “amazing psychological thriller.” Another added that it’s a “very cool take on a familiar story.”

You can currently rent or buy Kill Me Again on various digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play Movies, Fandango at Home, Plex, and YouTube.