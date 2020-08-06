The official poster for the upcoming Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition boxing match event has been released.

The heavyweight legends are both set to return to action when they compete in an eight-round boxing match set to take place September 12 in California.

The event is bound to be a mainstream attraction as it will be broadcast on pay-per-view — for a reported price of $49.99 — as well as the social media platform Triller.

And the poster featuring Tyson and Jones has now been unveiled by the former.

You can see it below:

Tyson will be returning to action for the first time since his defeat to Kevin McBride in 2005. He would announce his retirement from the sport shortly afterward.

Jones Jr. on the other had has been active even in his older years, though he last competed in February 2018 when he outpointed Scott Sigmon.

Another matchup on the card geared to attract the mainstream audience was between YouTuber Jake Paul and former NBA guard Nate Robinson.

However, it may be in jeopardy after recent events.

What do you think of the poster? And who do you see winning in the headliner between Tyson and Jones Jr.?