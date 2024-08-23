Mike Tyson’s Psychedelic Training on Mushrooms for Jake Paul Boxing Fight

Legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson says he is using psychedelic therapy on psilocybin mushrooms to train for his boxing match against Jake Paul.

Psilocybin Mushrooms?

According to new studies, psychedelic therapy on psilocybin mushrooms promotes neuroplasticity, which is the brain’s ability to reorganize itself by forming new neural connections. This process can help break entrenched patterns of negative thinking often associated with mental health disorders like depression and PTSD.

Even people struggling with addiction may find solace in this treatment. A Johns Hopkins University study found that psilocybin-assisted therapy helped participants quit smoking for extended periods.

Mike Tyson may tick a lot of these boxes. A former addict of various substances. Plus, he’s a heavyweight boxer who spent time in prison. ‘Iron’ Mike even says he is haunted by his past. Psilocybin is likely giving the 58-year-old a mental health boost. Psychedelic therapy can be prescribed legally in rare cases and depending on a person’s jurisdiction.

Mike Tyson Training for Jake Paul

For his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul, Mike Tyson explained his training philosophy. Speaking to Logan Paul, ‘Iron’ Mike said:

“I have to take ’em when I train. I always train with my mushrooms. I train with mushrooms ‘cause I feel beautiful. It takes me to heaven, baby. If I’m not on mushrooms (for the fight) I’ll be on residue of mushrooms. Look at YouTube and look at the history of drugs, it will blow your mind. We’ve been getting high for 200 million years. I think dinosaurs invented all the drugs. I think all the residue … the sh*t, the p*ss, I think that invented all the drugs.” [Ht MMAMania]

As for athletic performances, there is not much research done on Psilocybin Mushrooms. However, some do argue that with reduced stress and anxiety, plus better sleep, it’s possible these mushrooms help with an athlete’s performance.

Mike Tyson was an unbeaten boxer in the late 80s who had collected numerous titles with his dangerous power. Upcoming this November, streaming on Netflix, Tyson will face the YouTuber-Boxer Jake Paul in a professional match.