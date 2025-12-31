Mike Tyson In Awe Of Conor McGregor’s Aura After Hanging Out In Ireland: “He Has Energy In His Eyebrows”

Mike Tyson came away genuinely impressed after recently meeting Conor McGregor.

McGregor has remained one of the most influential figures in combat sports since his rapid ascent in the UFC, with his larger-than-life presence both inside and outside the Octagon helping propel him to global fame.

What truly sets “The Notorious” apart is his unmistakable commanding aura, amplified by his sharp and iconic trash talk, making his presence impossible to ignore and rarely anything short of entertaining.

Mike Tyson Says Conor McGregor’s Energy Stood Out Instantly

During a recent appearance on The Paul Castronovo Show, Mike Tyson was asked to reflect on his meeting with Conor McGregor in Ireland earlier this month. The boxing icon was specifically questioned about a viral clip showing the former two-division UFC champion energetically shadowboxing in front of “Iron Mike”.

Mike Tyson’s reaction to Conor McGregor giving him a boxing masterclass 💀 pic.twitter.com/fiD7iQCsAD — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 7, 2025

Tyson responded that “The Notorious” hosted him and a group of friends for dinner at his Dublin pub, The Black Forge Inn. The boxing Hall of Famer recalled McGregor enthusiastically showing him a few boxing moves, while emphasizing how struck he was by the Irishman’s boundless, almost contagious energy.

“Man, this guy is so — I wanna say charismatic. I know he’s explosive, man,” Tyson said. “He’s an incredible person. Very rarely have I met people like him. It’s too much energy. Even there’s energy in his eyebrows. There’s just energy everywhere.”

Mike Tyson said Conor McGregor has too much energy after hanging with him in Ireland 😂



“He has energy in his eyebrows.” pic.twitter.com/sDYJa80kmS — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 31, 2025

Conor McGregor has been sidelined from competition for more than four years, last fighting in July 2021 when he suffered a leg fracture in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. “The Notorious” was slated to make his comeback against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in June 2024, but a toe injury ultimately forced him to withdraw.

Despite the prolonged absence, McGregor has remained vocal about his desire to return to the Octagon and is actively campaigning for a spot on the proposed UFC White House card scheduled for June 14, 2026, in Washington D.C.