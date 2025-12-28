Conor McGregor Floods Social Media, Calls Himself the “Savior” of UFC White House 2026 Card

With multiple recent social media posts, Conor McGregor has once again garnered attention. In a recent video, ‘The Notorious’ teased his eagerly anticipated comeback and called out Michael Chandler again.

In a subsequent Instagram post, McGregor shared a photo of himself with the White House in the backdrop, suggesting that the reports that he will be on the June 14 card when the promotion goes to the White House’s South Lawn are accurate. The Dubliner hailed himself as ‘Savior.’

Check out the post below:

McGregor has been training regularly, as per sources, and is in the testing pool, doing everything to be part of this event. With Jon Jones, Alex Pereira, Tom Aspinall, and several other top stars allegedly ruled out of the event, there appears to be only one realistic way to make the card truly massive, which is by bringing back McGregor.

UFC Two-Division Champion Says Fighters Keep Trying to Copy Conor McGregor, and It Never Works

Recently, UFC two-division champion Islam Makhachev, during a Ushatayka interview, reacted to a question comparing Ian Machado Garry to Conor McGregor.

Garry, who is also from Ireland, has drawn comparisons, labelling himself McGregor’s protégé and lauding Makhachev as Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protégé, while calling the newly minted welterweight kingpin out. However, Makhachev dismissed the comparison, saying:

“I don’t think so. He’s not that person. I think they’re all trying to be like Conor McGregor, but no one comes close to him. It even looks funny sometimes.”

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comments below:

👀🇮🇪 Islam Makhachev says UFC fighters fail to copy Conor Mcgregor's success in trash talking:



– Do you think Ian Machado Garry can become 'your' Conor Mcgregor?



"I don't think so. He's not that person. I think they're all trying to be like Conor Mcgregor but no one comes close… pic.twitter.com/hI8wYuTxsj — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) December 27, 2025

McGregor has previously shown interest in a fight with Makhachev and has his sights on the triple crown once he gets past ‘Iron.’