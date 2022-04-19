Feared former heavyweight boxing world champion, Mike Tyson made his return to the squared circle for an exhibition boxing match against fellow former world kingpin, Roy Jones Jr. back in 2020. And has now revealed that a DMT (N, N-Dimethyltryptamine) experience involving a toad, inspired his brief return to the sport.

Tyson, revered as arguably the most feared knockout puncher in the history of professional boxing, made a 2020 boxing return in the form of an exhibition outing against the above mentioned, Jones Jr. at a Triller Fight Club promoted event – battling over the course of eight rounds to an eventual split decision draw.

The outing came as Tyson’s first in the form of an exhibition since his November 2006 matchup against Corey Sanders – with the knockout kingpin still yet to snap his June 2005 professional retirement following a loss to Kevin McBride.

Detailing his journey back to the squared circle during a recent appearance of UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience – Tyson revealed that a toad had instructed him to carry out his return whilst carrying out a DMT experience.

“I did this toad, this DMT stuff, and I lost the weight,” Mike Tyson said. “I don’t know what happened, I just said I’m going to do this. I did this toad and the toad said, ‘You gotta do this… you have to do it.’”

When asked by Rogan if “the toad told you? The DMT toad told you, you have to fight?” – Mike Tyson replied, “Yeah, ‘You have to do it,’ And I lost the weight.”

Tyson then explained how initially, plans were in place for him to make an exhibition boxing return against mixed martial arts veteran, Bob Sapp – as well as former two-time professional heavyweight title rival, Evander Holyfield – before a bout with Jones Jr. was eventually sealed.

“It started with me fighting Bob Sapp, that was going to be the first fight,” Mike Tyson said. “The fight with Roy Jones (Jr.) was supposed to be with Bob Sapp. Roy Jones got involved, other fighters got involved, (Evander) Holyfield got involved and it turned into a fiasco. Then the young guy, Jake Paul, he got involved and that’s how the birth of Jake Paul became.”

Mike Tyson landed a jaw-dropping 44 separate knockout wins during his professional career

During his decorated professional career, Tyson would land multiple world heavyweight titles, landing a series of victories over the likes of Marvis Frazier, Trevor Berbick, Tyrell Biggs, Larry Holmes, Tony Tubbs, Michael Spinks, Frank Bruno, Donovan Ruddock, Peter McNeeley, Uster Mathis Jr., Bruce Seldon, and Francois Botha.

