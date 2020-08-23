In a late change to the UFC Vegas 7 card, we have light-heavyweight fighters Marcin Prachnio and Mike Rodriguez squaring off in the co-main event. Both men are coming off two losses and the loser in this one could well face the cut. Who will it be? Let’s find out…

Round 1: Marcin Prachnio opens up with several leg kicks to give us an early indication of his game plan. Mike Rodriguez gets aggressive about 90 seconds in. He throws a big knee and follows up with an overhand. They engage in the clinch against the fence. Rodriguez gets the better of it. He’s firing off knees. They go to the center – Rodriguez maintains the clinch and fires off a elbow which drops his opponent. Two more follow up strikes on the mat and it’s over. Huge KO win for Rodriguez.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Mike Rodriguez def. Marcin Prachnio via TKO in round one.