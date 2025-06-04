Mike Perry confirms desire to return to fighting for BKFC

BKFC veteran Mike Perry has confirmed that he is interested in returning to fight for the promotion, despite his beef with Conor McGregor.

As we know, Mike Perry is an ever-present in the world of bare-knuckle boxing. He has been able to knock off some pretty substantial names during his time in the sport and while he’s had his fair share of beef with Conor McGregor, who recently suggested he was fired, ‘Platinum’ still has a real love of the game.

Alas, there’s still been a lot of speculation regarding his future, especially since the creation of Dirty Boxing Championship. With that being said, Mike Perry himself confirmed in a recent interview that he’s more than open to another fight in BKFC.

Mike Perry discusses his future

“I want to, I want to. I have the urge.” Perry told MMA Junkie. I’m hungry for it. I do train, and I was just talking to someone saying I want to turn up the heat in my training over the next eight weeks. I’ve had some calls and conversations, talked with a lot of powerful, important people, and it’s always the same story: Get me back in the ring, I want to get back in front of the people and show the eyes these punches.

“It’s all part of the big plate I got. It’s taken a big portion, me trying to get back in that ring and do what needs to be done for me to do that. It’s bound to happen.”

“I might have a big name in the hook,” Perry said. “I’ve been having this name, it’s just they might need more preparation, and it takes two sides to get it done. There’s also another side I was just getting word on. If things are getting taken care of correctly, and I’m talent care of properly, then it might just be a little while longer before I get my chance to get back in the ring.

“The question shouldn’t be: Will Platinum Mike Perry fight this year? It should be: Will he fight two times by the end of the year? So we’ll see. … I’m literally fighting, scratching and clawing to force someone to give me something real. I think we’re real close to that.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie