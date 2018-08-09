He may be one of the best trash talkers in the sport, but you’ll probably be surprised to see Mike Perry playing nice with Donald Cerrone ahead of UFC Denver.

Perry (12-3) will take on Cerrone (33-11) later this year in Denver, but just a few short months ago these two were training partners at Jackson Wink MMA in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Both men credit each other with helping get ready for their respective fights. But the time for friendship is over – or is it?

Both Perry and Cerrone were in attendance for the 25th Anniversary press conference in Los Angeles last week and both fighters are keeping it classy ahead of their anticipated fight:

“People say ‘Cowboy’ does his best when he’s friendly with you, and if you show it in return, he’s going to take you out,” Perry said. “Well, I always want the best out of my opponents. “There’s not going to be any confusion,” Cerrone said. “He’s definitely going to meet me in the middle and throw the f**k down. I can’t wait.”

Perry joked that he was concerned “Cowboy” may try to take him down and make it a wrestle-fest:

“I don’t know, I saw a picture of ‘Cowboy’ in his gi, man,” Perry said. “I think he’s going to try and come and take me down and make it a boring fight. But there’s no way that’s going to happen. We’re going to put on a hell of a show.”

You can watch the Perry-Cerrone section of the presser here (courtesy of MMAJunkie):

