Mike Perry Offers Support To Darren Till Ahead Of UFC Liverpool

It wasn’t long ago when UFC welterweights “Platinum” Mike Perry and Darren Till seemed destined to fight each other.

“Platinum’s” momentum has since halted following two disappointing decision losses to Santiago Ponzibbio and Max Griffin, however.

Meanwhile, Till has continued his upward ascent through the welterweight division, moving his perfect record to 16-0-1 after demolishing Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in late 2017. Till called out “Platinum” after that fight and the two traded barbs, stoking the anticipation for an eventual showdown.

Regardless of the distance that may be between them rankings-wise, the two strikers still want to fight, despite the fact that Till is preparing for his toughest test to date this weekend against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson:

“I’ve got my eye on Mike Perry. You and me were meant to fight!”

In spite of their back-and-forth callouts, Perry seems to still enjoy his rival’s work, as “Platinum” showed Till some support leading into this weekend’s UFC Liverpool:

Mike Perry showing Darren Till some love ahead of #UFCLiverpool pic.twitter.com/Tp0TrBqQBC — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) May 23, 2018

Till will face “Wonderboy” in the main event of UFC Liverpool this weekend in front of his native Liverpool crowd.

Is Perry going a bit soft now that he’s making friends with fellow fighters, because it seems like yesterday when “Platinum” publicly shut down Kelvin Gastelum’s Facebook friend request.