Mike Perry Displays A Number Of Cuts, Injuries On Body (Video)

Perry Meets Gall On June 27

UFC welterweight Mike Perry appears to have suffered from some injuries ahead of his upcoming fight.

Perry meets Mickey Gall in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 4 on June 27. And with just over a week to go for the fight, “Platinum” took to social media on Thursday to share a video of himself bearing a number of cuts on his forehead and left hand.

You can watch the video below:

Mike Perry, who is scheduled to fight Mickey Gall next week, posted a video to Instagram, where he appears to have cuts on his forehead, nose, and knuckles.



As of now, there is no update as to how those injuries occurred. But according to Perry, it won’t be jeopardizing the fight with Gall.

“Fight is still on next week ! #JustBleed,” he wrote as the caption on Instagram.

Perry will be looking to return to the win column against Gall. The 28-year-old is currently on a two-fight losing skid and is also coming off his first TKO defeat in mixed martial arts.

However, he seems to be confident in his chances against Gall as he recently thanked the promotion for giving him an easy matchup compared to his recent opponents.

What do you think of Perry’s video?