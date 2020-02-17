Mike Perry Considering Drop To Lightweight Division

Spread the word!













UFC welterweight Mike Perry is considering dropping down to lightweight.

Perry is currently on a two-fight losing streak after getting knocked out for the first time when he suffered a first-round TKO defeat to Geoff Neal at UFC 245 in December.

In total, “Platinum” has only won twice in his last seven outings and a change of scene might be the best thing for him. Scheduled to take on Al Iaquinta in a grappling match this weekend at Submission Underground, Perry spoke of how in a conversation with Darren Till, he was considering dropping down to lightweight:

“I’m thinking about it but I’m going to smash Al Iaquinta this weekend and we were talking about 155 but I don’t think I can do it,” Perry said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “I don’t think I can make it all. But I’m not big or nothing and after I smash Al Iaquinta, we’ll go after [lightweight champion] Khabib [Nurmagomedov] because my grappling is top-notch.”

Asked why he would consider the move down to 155, Perry stated how it would help his overall health by keeping disciplined.

“For performance reasons and health reasons,” Perry added. “If I could do it healthy, live more healthy, which I’ve been doing the total opposite of that.”

Perry is not the biggest welterweight and has had no problems making 170. However, 155 might be too much of a cut for him.

Regardless, would you like to see Perry at lightweight? Who do you think he should face if he makes the move down?