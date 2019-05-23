Miesha Tate Fires Back At Critics Calling ONE Championship Minor League

Spread the word!













Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate has fired back at critics who have gone after ONE Championship.

This comes after Deadspin headlined an article calling the promotion ‘minor league’ in the wake of former UFC star Sage Northcutt being knocked out in 29 seconds by Cosmo Alexandre in his ONE Championship debut.

Tate serves as the current Vice President of ONE Championship and thus has an invested interest in the promotion growing. The former UFC star took to her radio show on Sirius XM where she defended the promotion from the criticism.

According to Tate, although ONE is not known well in the U.S, that is going to change and the promotion is on the rise of bringing in new talent.

“Definitely not minor league. It is just not very well known yet in the States. But, I think that’s changing,” Tate said (H/T to MMANews). “To say minor league, I mean do we have to draw the comparisons. Right now, ONE Championship is 3-1 in our favor if you want to talk about athletes trading.

Tate would later add, “If you want to talk about minor league, the athletes there are far from minor league. We have 130 world champions on our roster, they are badass,” Tate added. “I don’t know what else to say. Watch it. If you think it is minor league. If you want to be entertained watch ONE Championship. We have a 70 percent finish rate. 40 percent is average here in the Western market. So just tune in, your mind will be changed very quickly.”