Mickey Gall Dubs Himself The New ‘Natural Born Killer’ After Condit Matchup

Welterweight prospect Mickey Gall certainly believes there’ll be a passing of the torch when he faces Carlos Condit next.

Yesterday, it was reported that a matchup between the two 170 pounders was in the works for UFC DC which takes place December 7. While not official yet, it seems we’re just waiting for the UFC’s announcement as Gall took to social media about the matchup.

Posting a fan-made poster of himself and Condit, the New Jersey native had some strong words ahead of his bout with “The Natural Born Killer”:

“There’s a new natural born killer in town,” he wrote on Instagram.

Gall bounced back from his TKO defeat to Diego Sanchez by outpointing Salim Touahri earlier this month. A potential win over Condit would undoubtedly be the biggest of his career.

As for Condit, the former interim welterweight champion is on a five-fight losing skid, having most recently been submitted by Michael Chiesa at UFC 232 last year.

Here’s how the UFC DC card is shaping up so far:

Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem vs. Walt Harris

What do you think of the card so far? Do you think Condit will go back to winning ways?