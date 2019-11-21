Michael Page Felt He Was More Dominant, Eyeing Douglas Lima Rematch

Spread the word!













Bellator star Michael “Venom” Page wants a rematch with current welterweight champion Douglas Lima as soon as possible.

The pair competed in the semifinal stage of the Bellator welterweight grand prix in May. It ended with Lima landing the highlight reel knockout finish to hand Page his first-ever professional defeat.

Lima would go on to defeat Rory MacDonald in the finals to become a three-time Bellator welterweight champion. That result didn’t surprise Page one bit:

“I had already predicted him as being the winner, so it wasn’t a shock to me,” Page said on the latest episode of MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast. “Out of everybody in the whole game of MMA, if I could have lost to anyone I’m glad it was him.

“I do respect him as a person and a martial artist. I’m happy for him and his family, it’s great, but I still want to take it back from him so I hope he’s enjoying it now.

Despite feeling he was the more dominant fighter against Lima, “MVP” learned a lot from the setback:

“I’ve taken a lot of positives from it,” he added. “I felt like I was in control the whole time. Fro, the start right up until the finish I felt like I was the more dominant one. I got in and out and I landed my shots. Obviously, I rocked him, and I think I just got a bit excited after that. His legs started to wobble and I messed up from there.

“I know for a fact that if I could keep that momentum going I’d be an even better fighter next time and I’m looking forward to it.”

Lima Open To Page Rematch

Page has since bounced back with a knockout win over Richard Kiely. He takes on Giovanni Melillo at Bellator London this weekend. With another win, the Briton is hoping to get his rematch with Lima.

Luckily for him, “The Phenom” is open to it:

“I want that immediately…as soon as possible, definitely in the new year,” Page said. “I’m just going to do what’s best for my career, so I want that rematch as soon as possible.

“… He’s already mentioned that he’d be happy to give me that rematch and I think that it’s great that he’s in that mind frame. We have mutual respect, so it’s all good.”

