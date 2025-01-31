Michael Chandler reveals UFC wishlist in 2025 as he pushes for gold

UFC star Michael Chandler has revealed some of the names that he’d be interested in fighting this year as he continues to push for gold in the promotion.

As we know, Michael Chandler is an incredibly ambitious person. He believes it is his destiny to be a world champion in the UFC, and while he hasn’t achieved that goal just yet, he’s willing to do whatever it takes in order to make it a reality.

Off the back of his most recent defeat to Charles Oliveira, the former Bellator sensation provided an in-depth list of potential opponents during a recent interview.

Michael Chandler names desired opponents

“Arman is a possibility because Dana said he’s going to have to build himself back with one more fight,” Chandler said. “Is Charles Oliveira the No. 1 contender? Is Charles Oliveira going to fight for the title next? I don’t know. Obviously, he wouldn’t be my next opponent.”

“People have thrown out Paddy Pimblett,” Chandler said. “Paddy is a fun fight. I think comparatively, the guys that I’ve fought, the murderers row, coming into the UFC, I welcome that fight. It’s a big fight. It’s a fun fight. I’m a fan of Paddy. I like the way he does things. I like his brand. He’s one of the good ones of the sport. I don’t have to hate somebody to want to separate them from consciousness because that is my goal if I were to fight him. I would also pick him up from the canvas and say, ‘Hey, dust yourself off. You have a bright future.’”

“Dariush, he had his opponent taken last fight,” Chandler said. “There are a lot of names. The UFC lightweight division is and has always been one of the most exciting, deep and stacked divisions. And of course, we have to mention Conor. People can keep poking fun at me, but we’ll see if he can get his house in order. As of late, it doesn’t look like it. That’s always a possibility sometime in the next year.”

“A lot of options, a lot of exciting options, and I still feel I’m destined for UFC gold,” Chandler said. “I just have to put a couple of wins together.”

