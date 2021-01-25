Former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler has vowed to beat Khabib Nurmagomedov if the undefeated Russian chooses to return from his brief retirement.

The UFC lightweight champion walked away from the sport after defeating Justin Gaethje in October. Since then, speculation about Nurmagomedov’s status has went into overdrive.

The 32-year-old fed into that by telling Dana White that if someone seriously impressed him at UFC 257, a comeback could be on the cards.

Chandler was uber impressive in his UFC debut this past weekend. He only needed one round to take out top contender Dan Hooker. In his post-fight interview with Jon Anik, Chandler ripped a WWE style promo.

“Conor McGregor; surprise, surprise, there is a new king in the lightweight division,” he screamed in his octagon interview,” Chandler said.

“Dustin Poirier, your time is coming and Khabib – if you ever do see fit to grace us with your presence in the UFC octagon in your quest for 30-, you have to beat somebody.

“So beat me, if you can! God bless, see you at the top.”

Nurmagomedov seemed to shut down comeback talk in the aftermath of UFC 257. He told White that no-one in the lightweight division is on his level after Dustin Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor in the main event.

Chandler later continued his pursuit of Nurmagomedov as he chatted with media members at the UFC 257 post-fight press conference.

“You are right, none of these guys can hold a candle to you – what are you going to do, come back and rematch? It’s not going to happen because you don’t need to do that,” Chandler said.

“I promise you I can beat Khabib and I told him,” he added. He will become 29 and Chandler.” (Transcribed by Talk Sport)

Do you think Michael Chandler could be the man to beat Khabib Nurmagomedov?