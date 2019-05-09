Michael Bisping Admits Donald Cerrone Proved Him Wrong

Spread the word!













Michael Bisping admits he was wrong about one thing and that is title contender Donald Cerrone.

The former UFC middleweight champion admitted defeat during the latest edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast. This is where he noted that he did underestimate Cerrone in his latest outing inside of the Octagon under the UFC banner.

This is something that he vows to never do again. “Cowboy” put on one of his best performances in recent memory when he scored a unanimous decision win over Al Iaquinta.

This fight served as the headliner of UFC Ottawa event (also known as UFC on ESPN+9) May 4, 2019 at the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and was broadcasted on ESPN+.

“I’ll never underestimate Donald Cerrone because I kinda underestimated him against Iaquinta if I’m honest. But he proved me wrong,” Bisping said (H/T to MMANews). “Not that I’m saying I thought he was gonna get beat very easily, but I kinda favored Iaquinta if I’m being honest. But against Ferguson, that’s a tough fight for anyone in the division right now. If I’m Donald Cerrone, I don’t know if I’m ducking him but Ferguson right now is as hard as any fight in the division with almost no reward.”

Following the fight, Cerrone made it known that he wants to either fight for the lightweight title or perhaps take on Conor McGregor in July during International Fight Week.