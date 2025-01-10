Hollywood megastar Mel Gibson admits pity for UFC fighters amid brain trauma: ‘I almost started crying’

Reveared director and actor, Mel Gibson — an avid attendee and fan of the UFC, has claimed he was close to tears while watching close friend, Brian Ortega take on former featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski back in 2021, revealing he thinks of the contender as his own “son.

Gibson, an avid fan of the UFC who has been spotted Octagon-side during numerous events in recent years, is best known for his directing roles in heralded blockbusters, Braveheart, Passion of the Christ, and Apocolypto to name a few, also starred in Mad Max, and Lethal Weapon.

Mel Gibson almost brought to tears by Brian Ortega’s loss to Alexander Volkanovski

And appearing during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience with the veteran color-commentator, Gibson gushed on his fandom for mixed martial arts, revealing he was close to tears while watching Ortega drop a damaging decision loss to former pound-for-pound number one, Volkanovski four years ago.

“And one of the guys, I know one of the guys fairly well,” Mel Gibson explained. “And usually, I’m pretty immune to it, but, like, he was in there, and he was fighting against (Alexander) Volkanovski. It was Brian Ortega, and he was getting his ass handed to him in that fight. He almost got him (Volkanovski) a couple of times, but yeah. Because I knew Brian, it was like my son was in there. I almost started crying. It got to me.”

Mandatory Credit: Cooper Neil – Zuffa LLC

“I was like, I should probably feel like this about all these guys,” Mel Gibson explained. “But I don’t know them as well.”

Himself most recently featuring on the main card of Noche UFC last September from the Las Vegas Sphere, perennial contender, Ortega dropped a unanimous decision loss against Brazilian star, Diego Lopes.