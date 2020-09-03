Former UFC lightweight and featherweight titleholder, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor featured on Forbes’ 2020 Highest-Paid Celebrities list this afternoon – landing at the #53 rank.

The recently retired Dubliner featured once in the Octagon this year, opposite future Hall of Famer, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in January at UFC 246 – where he lodged a forty-second knockout win. From that appearance, according to Forbes, McGregor pocketed a cool $30 million – with another $18 million earned this year adding to his ever-growing wallet.

Taking the #53 spot, The SBG mainstay sits ahead of NBA star, James Harden, actor Will Smith, NFL icon, Tom Brady, heavyweight boxers, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, as well as musician’s Jennifer Lopez, and Rihanna of note.

Gazumped by a top-five with a gross pay of upwards of $100 million, the list is rounded out by Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Roger Federer in the top three, as rapper and producer, Kanye West takes spot #2 with $170 million, while personality, Kylie Jenner grosses a whopping $590 million.



In terms of other mixed martial artists on the list – there are none, with McGregor featuring among a host of talent from other sports across the globe.

It remains to be seen if the 32-year-old can move his way up the list in next year’s edition, following his decision to retire from MMA yet again earlier this summer following the main event of UFC 250.

Taking to his official Twitter account in response to his placing on the list, McGregor – who also owns the highly-lucrative Proper Twelve whiskey outfit, explaining how he would sit atop the pile of one-hundred celebrities if his sales were disclosed.

“Thanks, guys. I’m actually number one. Proper’s (Twelve) undisclosed.“

In May this year, McGregor also featured in the Forbes’ 2020 Highest-Paid Athletes – scoring the #16 rank on that occasion – also featuring as the sole professional mixed martial artist on the list.