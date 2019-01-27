Max Holloway Trolls Conor’s Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey

Conor McGregor’s Proper Twelve Irish Whiskey is doing very well for the former UFC champion.

The spirit was released a few months back, and supposedly set records (according to the infamous Irishman) despite a high number of bad reviews. McGregor’s fans are eating (or actually drinking) it up in droves, however. While he may be without a win in any form of combat sports since November 2016, he’s absolutely killing it in the business arena. But one of his former rivals still wants to throw some shade at his whiskey.

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, whom McGregor beat by unanimous decision way back in 2013, recently gave praise to one of most Ireland’s most famous whiskies. “Blessed touted Jameson’s 238 years of success compared to Proper Twelve’s “watered-down trend”:

238 years of innovation, hard work, and unmatched quality. Not a watered down trend. A true pillar of Ireland, supporting the hard working families in Dublin for generations. Thank you @jamesonwhiskey for the hospitality. The number one Irish whiskey in the world #sinemetu pic.twitter.com/9fVzu9Lvic — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) January 26, 2019

Holloway was last seen demolishing formerly surging contender Brian Ortega in one of 2018’s most impressive performances at UFC 231. McGregor was quick to chime in and remind everyone he never lost the featherweight title. Talk of a rematch between ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Blessed’ has swirled, but nothing has really transpired.

McGregor will appear before the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) this Tuesday (January 29, 2019). There, he’ll find out his punishment for his involvement in the UFC 229 post-fight brawl. When he’s eventually cleared, he’s been linked to a fight with Donald Cerrone.

So Holloway isn’t exactly at the top of the list of opponents for MMA’s golden goose, but it isn’t for lack of trying. We’ll see if McGregor responds to the subtle burn, something many reviewers have said his whiskey has too much of.