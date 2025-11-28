Max Holloway, The MMA Guru & Fans React as Ilia Topuria Announces UFC Hiatus

The MMA community has reacted to UFC lightweight kingpin Ilia Topuria’s decision to take a break from fighting. El Matador’ recently announced that he won’t be entering the octagon in the first quarter of 2026.

As per reports, the Georgian-Spaniard and his partner have separated. On X, Ilia Topuria posted about a “difficult moment” he is going through in his personal life and wants to resolve it as soon as he can. He doesn’t want to hold up the division during his absence. Once ready to return, he will let the promotion know. ‘El Matador’ wrote:

“I won’t be fighting in the first quarter of next year. I’m going through a difficult moment in my personal life. I want to focus on my children and resolve this situation as soon as possible. I don’t want to hold up the division. The UFC will make the matchups needed, and as soon as the matters are resolved, I’ll let the UFC know I’m ready to begin my return.”

Check out Ilia Topuria’s comments below:

I won’t be fighting in the first quarter of next year. I’m going through a difficult moment in my personal life. I want to focus on my children and resolve this situation as soon as possible.

I don’t want to hold up the division. The UFC will make the matchups needed, and as soon… — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) November 27, 2025

UFC BMF kingpin Max Holloway offered the champion his wishes, commenting on the post:

“Sorry to hear, champ. If it’s what I’m hearing it is I know the struggle first hand trying to fight while protecting your kids. Hope all goes well.”

The MMA Guru also reacted to Topuria’s announcement:

“I wasn’t sure until I’ve just seen this but based on what I’ve been told, I actually understand why Ilia has chosen to do this. The divorce coming up is going to be MESSY AS F**K. There’s an allegation he’s going to have to overcome that she’ll use to get full custody. S*cks though.”

Some fans also reacted to Topuria’s post, seconding his decision and wishing him a strong return. Check out some of the comments below:

“Feel better, Champ! You have so much unused potential. Hoping to see you soon.”

“Wishing you well, family is the most important thing. You’ll come back stronger.”

“Hey Ilia, sending you all the positive vibes and support!”

“Hope it all goes well, dude, and thanks for the banger fights!”

Check out the reactions to Ilia Topuria’s post below:

Winner of UFC 324 headliner to face Ilia Topuria in a title unification bout

On November 27, UFC CEO Dana White announced the fighter lineup for UFC 324. The super-stacked card will serve as the first numbered event of the year, when the UFC debuts on Paramount+.

The headliner features a lightweight clash between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title. White also confirmed that the winner of this bout will face Ilia Topuria in a unification bout once the champion makes his return late in 2026.