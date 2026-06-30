Max Holloway Regrets Skipping Wrestling for This 1 Hilarious Reason

Former UFC BMF and featherweight champion Max Holloway recently revealed why he never learned wrestling in high school, even though he had the opportunity and his friends also encouraged him to.

Many current and former UFC fighters who also compete under the RAF banner, including Arman Tsarukyan, Merab Dvalishvili, Khamzat Chimaev, Henry Cejudo, and Colby Covington, among others, have trained wrestling from a very tender age. However, Holloway is not one of them.

In a recent interview with Megan Olivi, Holloway confessed that he never learned wrestling in high school because he was too embarrassed to wear a singlet. However, now competing in the UFC in shorts, “Blessed” says he regrets not taking up wrestling at a younger age.

“A bunch of my friends were trying to get me into wrestling, but I wasn’t about to be caught dead in a singlet, da*g. Are you crazy? At first I thought that was crazy. But now look at me. I am 34 years old. I use tights to fight. I should have just put on that damn singlet and learned wrestling.”

During the same sitdown, Holloway added that after seeing this interview, several fans will surely remind him of his last fight, where he lost his BMF title to Charles Oliveira and was ragdolled for 20 minutes and 49 seconds.

Check out Max Holloway’s comments below:

Max Holloway says he never learned wrestling in high school because he didn't want to wear a singlet. 🤼‍♂️😅



"I should've just put on that damn singlet and learned wrestling."



via: @ufc pic.twitter.com/7ow88zFTRB — MMA Pros Pick (@MMA_PROS_PICK_) June 30, 2026

Max Holloway does not need to worry about wrestling on July 11

For his next fight, Max Holloway would not need to worry about his wrestling not being a part of his arsenal. The Hawaiian is going to run it back with Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 329 on July 11. For this five-round welterweight clash, Holloway has invited Jack Della Maddalena to his camp.

Dustin Poirier: Conor McGregor Won’t Stand-and-Bang With Max Holloway. [Images via UFC]

McGregor, on the other hand, has promised pure demolition and aims to score a spectacular KO on his comeback bout. The Irishman’s comments suggest he has no intention of wrestling or grappling and would rather stand and bang with Holloway, who considers himself the “best boxer in the UFC.” During a recent interview with Nate Burleson, “The Notorious” said:

“It’s gonna be a demolition. It’s gonna be an absolute demolition. I know the damage he’s taken. I know I will just have to touch him. And after that, it will be clinical. A win alone is not just enough. It must be spectacular. And that it will be.”

Check out Conor McGregor’s comments below: