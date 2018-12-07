Max Holloway Makes Weight For UFC 231 Title Fight

By
Andrew Ravens
-
ufc rankingsmax holloway vs akira corassani

Max Holloway makes weight for his fight at the UFC 231 pay-per-view event after UFC officials had the official weigh-ins on Friday.

The UFC featherweight champion is slated to make his next title defense against Brian Ortega in the headliner of this show. Holloway took the scale and weighed in at 144.5 pounds, which is a great sign considering the issues that he had in his latest attempt. You can read the full weigh-in results here.

Ortega and Holloway were supposed to fight at the UFC 226 pay-per-view event. That show went down in July at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. But Holloway was forced to pull out of the fight after he had been experiencing concussion-like symptoms.

He was taken to a hospital earlier that week then appeared to be better. However, then it took a turn for the worst and the fight was nixed.

The UFC 231 pay-per-view is set to take place on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6 p.m. ET.

