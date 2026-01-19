Max Holloway Details Potential Post-Retirement Plans, Rules Out BKFC

Max Holloway recently discussed with fans what he plans on doing once he retires from the UFC.

The 34-year-old is going to enter the octagon to defend his BMF strap on March 7 and headline UFC 326 opposite Charles Oliveira, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ahead of this high-stakes rematch, Holloway has already laid out his plans.

‘Blessed’ plans on submitting ‘Do Bronxs’ and then meeting Ilia Topuria in a rematch, this time with the BMF strap and the undisputed title on the line, unlike UFC 308. He told UFC on TNT Sports:

“In a perfect world, we go out there, get my hands raised very fashionably – like, do it in an undeniable way, make a moment, go get Ilia, have the BMF and undisputed title on the line. He was talking about the last one at 145, but the title wasn’t on the line. You can’t be mad at me, be mad at the UFC.”

Check out Max Holloway’s comments below:

Max Holloway has one goal: revenge on Ilia with the BMF and Ilia’s Undisputed title on the table 👀🔥🏆



“In a perfect world, we go out there, get my hands raised very fashionably – like, do it in an undeniable way, make a moment, go get Ilia, have the BMF and undisputed title on… pic.twitter.com/sk9jnRfdbR — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) January 16, 2026

Holloway has not considered retirement at the age of 34, having won 4 out of his last 5 bouts. However, in a recent livestream, he discussed what he plans on doing once he lays down the gloves.

Max Holloway is never going to compete in The BKFC or Power Slap

Like many former UFC fighters, such as Mike Perry, Chris Leben, and Eddie Alvarez, who went on to sign with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), Max Holloway has made it clear that he doesn’t plan on taking the same path.

‘Blessed’ also has no interest in competing in Dana White’s Power Slap. However, after retirement, he might seek a career in boxing, similar to UFC legends like Tony Ferguson, Nate Diaz, and Anderson Silva, among others.

“I’m never going to do bare-knuckle fighting. That’s the most stupidest thing ever in the world. When I’m retired, I’m retired, bro. Maybe do a boxing match, but not a bare-knuckle one. That’s f**king ridiculous. People who do that are next level. People who do [Power] Slap, bare knuckle—you guys are crazy, bro. The slap one is nu*s.”

Check out Max Holloway’s comments below: