Max Holloway Confident He’ll Make It to UFC 231

Max Holloway confident that he’ll be able to not only make it to his next fight but also compete at the UFC 231 pay-per-view event. Holloway is slated to defend his title against top contender Brian Ortega in the headliner of this show.

Back in July, Holloway was set to make his next title defense against the top contender in the co-main event of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event. Obviously, that didn’t happen as Holloway was forced to pull out of the fight. The reason for it was due to him experiencing concussion-like symptoms.

“We’ve got an ongoing investigation, so I’ve been told not to comment on everything yet,” Holloway said in an ESPN interview this week. “The UFC and Toronto commission has my medicals and said we’re good to go, so I ain’t worried about it. People are going to ask and be concerned, and I love people for that.”

The UFC 231 pay-per-view is set to take place on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The UFC featherweight champion continued by stating that no one should worry about his status for this event. Instead, just like him, they should look forward to fight week.