Max Holloway Issues Classy Statement After UFC 245 Title Loss

Max Holloway is no longer the UFC featherweight champion of the world.

Holloway was bested by Alexander Volkanovski via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC 245 on pay-per-view (PPV) over the weekend (Sat. December 14, 2019). The Hawaiian thought he did enough to win the fight after five rounds inside the Octagon with the Australian, but the judges thought differently. Now, Holloway will regroup and attempt to bounce back in 2020.

Recently, Holloway took to Instagram to issue out a classy statement, congratulating Volkanovski and his family on the big win, before vowing to meet him inside the Octagon down the road. Here’s what “Blessed” had to say.

“He was willing to fight for an interim belt. If he couldn’t fight me he was willing to fight anybody even fighters ranked below him. When you’re a champ everybody is below you so Alex was carrying the weight of that belt before Dana wrapped it around his waist. Happy for Alex and Emma and their daughters, and Australia. Same ocean, different waves. See you in the lineup again”

It will be interesting to see what’s next for Holloway. Volkanovski has said he believes Holloway is deserving of a rematch and will happily grant him one for his first title defense. A rematch to headline a PPV in Australia in 2020 sounds like a solid option. Regardless of what happens next for Holloway, he’s still regarded as the best featherweight in UFC history, as it stands.

What do you think about Holloway’s statement after his title loss to Volkanovski at UFC 245?