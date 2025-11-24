Max Holloway Claims He’s Likely to Fight on the Blockbuster 2026 UFC White House Event

UFC BMF kingpin Max Holloway thinks the odds of him being a part of the UFC White House 2026 card are pretty high.

The White House 2026 card is scheduled for June 14, 2026, to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the United States. The event will be held on the White House’s South Lawn, as confirmed by Dana White and President Donald Trump.

Several fighters have shown interest in this card, including Conor McGregor and Jon Jones, among others. Currently, the UFC does not have American male champions at any weight class. However, Holloway, who hails from Hawaii, United States, and is the BMF titleholder, believes that because of his nationality, he has a high chance of being on this card. During a recent sit-down with ‘The Korean Zombie,’ he said:

“There is no American champion. The only American champion there is, is the BMF title [holder]… So am I going to be on the card? I like my odds of being on it… The odds of me being in there is probably high, like I said, there is no American as a UFC champion but me with the BMF title.”

Check out Max Holloway’s comments below:

Max Holloway hopes to fight early in 2026.

Earlier this year, Max Holloway suffered a hand injury during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, which Holloway won by decision. After that victory, ‘Blessed’ had announced that we would be out of action this year.

During the aforementioned sit-down, Holloway expressed his desire to fight early next year and then again seek a quick turnaround in June. He said:

“First things first, just get through this injury, and hopefully I can get a fight early in the year around March-April and see if I can do a turnaround [in June for the White House card].”

Holloway had previously called out 155-pound kingpin Ilia Topuria. The two have history as ‘El Matador’ was the first man to knock out ‘Blessed.’ Hence, Holloway wants to run it back, this time at lightweight.

On the other hand, Charles Oliveira has also called out Max Holloway for a BMF title fight, which the latter has accepted but on his own terms.