Former two-weight KSW champion, Mateusz ‘Gamer’ Gamrot is off the mark in the UFC — via an impressive second round knockout win over division mainstay, Scott ‘Hot Sauce’ Holtzman on the preliminary section of UFC Vegas 23.

Dropping his first professional loss last year on ‘Fight Island’ — the Pole suffered a competitive decision loss to Georgian standout, Guram Kutateladze.

Utisling his forward pressure and even scoring a breif takedown in the opening round via a transition from single-leg to a double variant, Gamrot got the attention of Holtzman, clipping him just above the ear despite some verbal disagreements from the latter.

Setting up the finish in the opening minute of the second, Gamrot, now under the tutelage of Mike Brown at American Top Team for the last three months, dropped Holtzman with a one-two combination before swarming with ground strikes. Timely and correct stoppage from Jason Herzog.

Below, catch the highlights from Gamrot’s first promotional win against Holtzman.

Stops him in his tracks!!!



@Gamer_MMA locks in the 1-2 down the middle 👊 #UFCVegas23 pic.twitter.com/YWV5dAnHtj — UFC (@ufc) April 10, 2021