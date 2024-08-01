Stone Cold Stunner: Cory Sandhagen using WWE finishing moves ahead of UFC Abu Dhabi

Ever the fan-favorite technician, bantamweight contender, Cory Sandhagen busted out some unique WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) finishing moves during his open workouts this week, ahead of his UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi title eliminator against the unbeaten, Umar Nurmagomedov.

Sandhagen, the current number two ranked bantamweight contender and former interim title challenger, has been sidelined since he turned in his third consecutive victory at UFC Fight Night Nashville in August of last year, besting Rob Font in a one-sided unanimous decision win on short notice.

As for Nurmagomedov, the Russian challenger extended his unbeaten professional record to 17-0 back in March at the UFC Apex facility, earning the number ten rank at bantamweight with a unanimous judging win over Bekzat Almakhan.

Cory Sandhagen breaks out WWE finishing moves

And featuring in the United Arab Emirates this weekend, Sandhagen, under the tutelage of tactical maestro head coach, Trevor Wittman – took in huge crowd approval, busting out a host of wrestling finishing moves during his open workout.

Claiming to have a host of “secret techniques” under his belt ahead of his fight with Nurmagomedov, Sandhagen showed off his versions of the Stone Cold Stunner, as well as the Pedigree and Rock Bottom – to much fan approval.

“Those are my secret techniques,” Cory Sandhagen said. “I trust that they’ll be kept a secret all the way up until Saturday afternoon.”



“No telling Umar (Nurmagomedov) any of this takedown defense that I’ve been spending the last three months practising,” Cory Sandhagen joked.

Mandatory Credit: Josh Hedges – Zuffa LLC

Prior to his decision win over Font, Colorado striker, Sandhagen landed a decision win over most recent title challenger, Marlon Vera – who also features in Abu Dhabi this weekend, as well as Song Yadong – forcing a doctor’s stoppage TKO win over the latter in back-to-back headlining clashes.

