Destroying Records: Oktagon MMA Stadium Show Revealed: Štvanice

On Saturday night, Oktagon MMA revealed their next stadium event. Oktagon MMA have made waves throughout the MMA world by selling out stadiums like the Deutsche Bank Park, the Fortuna Arena, and now, Štvanice for Oktagon 74. Headlining the event is Cecile Bolander taking on Lucia Szabova, a thrilling women’s title bout. Also on the card, the Tipsport Gamechanger Quarter-Finals.

Oktagon 74

Oktagon 74, is already stacked. We thought Oktagon 72 was stacked this past weekend, well, Oktagon MMA might just have outdone themselves. Along with the title fight, is one more title bout expected, along with the remaining Quarter-Final fights. Matej Penaz takes on Piotr Wawrzyniak, Vlasto Cepo takes on Krzysztof Jotko, Dominik Humburger will go to war with Mark Hulme, and Kerim Engizek will settle the beef with Mick Stanton.

Štvanice is a Tennis stadium in Prague, which holds 15,000 people. Oktagon previously sold out this venue in July of 2023. Now, Oktagon MMA will attempt to sell out their 4th stadium in 14 months. UFC President Dana White has previously expressed how he doesn’t like open-air events, and has worries about weather, but Oktagon MMA has shown the MMA world how amazing they are. Especially in the summertime, fans flock to the open-air events, enjoy a cold beer and a few wild fights.

Oktagon MMA continues to make statements

After selling out the Fortuna Arena in Prague for the 2nd time, Oktagon MMA has sent significant waves through MMA. Over the years, Boxing has been the centre stage of Wembley and the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but MMA has been inside closed-roof venues, with only 15,000 in attendance. Now, Oktagon MMA is putting shows on in open-air stadiums, like boxing. Open-air MMA events are truly a spectacle. Karlos Vemola and Attila Vegh settling their trilogy over the last 2 years helped bring a massive Czech-Slovak crowd in, and the “King of Germany” Christian Eckerlin has brought in quite the crowd in Germany.

Could the success of Oktagon MMA lead to more promotions like the UFC or PFL attempting to sell out Stadiums, rather than closed-roof arenas?