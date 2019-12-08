Marina Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo Ends In Draw – UFC DC Results

Spread the word!













In our co-main event of UFC DC, Marina Rodriguez meets Cynthia Calvillo at women’s strawweight.

Round 1:

Rodriguez catches Calvillo with a right hand and she responds with a leg kick. Calvillo gets a takedown and is into half guard. Rodriguez gets to her feet and rips off a nice combination. Calvillo presses Rodriguez against the cage looking for the takedown. Calvillo with another takedown and right into full mount. The round comes to an end.

Round 2:

Pretty uneventful round so far. Rodriguez gets in a nice knee off a failed Calvillo takedown attempt. Rodriguez lands a nice body kick. More knees and elbows from Rodriguez as Calvillo fails on several takedown attempts. Front kick to the body lands for Calvillo. The round comes to an end.

Round 3:

Calvillo gets the takedown into half guard. Side control for Calvillo. Calvillo takes Rodriguez’s back and unloads with ground-and-pound. Rodriguez is able to get to her feet and she circles out. The fight comes to an end.

Official Result: Marina Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo ends via Majority Draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)