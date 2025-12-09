Marc Goddard Explains Why He Fights Americans: Drinking Tea The Proper Way

MMA referee Marc Goddard doesn’t tend to pick too many fights – but when it comes to the right way to drink tea, that’s where he draws the line.

For many years now, Marc Goddard has been at the top of his profession. He has been viewed consistently as one of the very best referees in mixed martial arts, which is probably one of the reasons why he is given many top assignments across the sport, especially in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He rarely puts a foot wrong, and he is always fair to the fighters that he is refereeing.

There aren’t many who have bad things to say about Marc Goddard, outside of a few incidents over the years, in comparison to other referees who tend to get a lot more criticism. Marc tends to keep his head down, focus on the task at hand, and get on with his job – which is something that quite a few people could learn from in the world of MMA.

As it turns out, there’s something that Marc Goddard does have a bit of an issue with. If you’ll allow us, let’s take a step away from the serious side of combat sports for a moment and allow ourselves to look at something that is perhaps a little bit more silly.

Marc Goddard’s view on Americans

“Look, people don’t understand, especially when I come to the US, we’ll start fights over this. How we have tea in the UK, number one, it’s the proper way, and number two, it’s very specific. There’s no milk in before the water and the bag, sugar if that’s your thing, the color of the tea, how much milk you have. It’s important. Tea in Britain is an institution, it’s a big thing, it’s a massive thing. Honestly, there are divided families over how you have your tea. It’s a massive thing, look into it.”​

Regardless of how he likes to have his tea, we’re just happy to see that Goddard still appears to be enjoying his job – and it’s safe to say he’s thriving in it too.