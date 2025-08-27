UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev is considering a potential move to the heavyweight division, as he believes he needs two more wins at light heavyweight. To defeat Alex Pereira, he will likely aim to conquer a second division.

Magomed Ankalaev believes he has two more fights at 205 before moving up to heavyweight 👀



"I've thought about [moving up]… I believe maybe two more fights and I think I'll move up to heavyweight." pic.twitter.com/LxE912NSsO — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 26, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev still has a few issues to address at Light Heavyweight.

Now, the undeniable skill of Ankalaev can likely carry him to new heights should he make a jump to heavyweight. However, there is still a division that is full of threats for him to overcome, with rival Alex Pereira still lurking in the wings waiting for his rematch at UFC 320. Not just him, but the likes of Khalil Rountree and Jiri Prochazka. So should Magomed Ankalaev overcome these threats a move to heavyweight seems to be most logical at that point.