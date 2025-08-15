Robert Watley Smashes Mads Burnell in Thrilling Third-Round Finish – PFL 9 Highlights

Robert Watley scored the biggest win of his career at the PFL World Tournament on Friday night in Charlotte, defeating former Bellator standout Mads Burnell via a third-round TKO.

While Burnell found some success with his stand-up, busting Watley’s nose in the early going, it was ‘Contact’ who would come out on top, brutalizing Burnell with a bevy of vicious elbows near the halfway point of the final stanza.

Unable to get the fight to the mat in the first two rounds, Burnell ultimately gassed out in the third, allowing Watley to unleash a slew of ground-and-pound strikes, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage.

Official Result: Robert Watley def. Mads Burnell via TKO (ground and pound) at 2:43 of Round 3.

Check out Highlights From Mads Burnell vs. Robert Watley at PFL 9:

The 3rd Round between Mads Burnell & Robert Watley starts with a BANG! 🔥



[ #PFLWorldTournament | LIVE NOW ESPN+ | Main Card 9pm | ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/rD8Mxw2fLQ — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 16, 2025

ROBERT WATLEY ENDS IT WITH HIS ELBOWS 😱



[ #PFLWorldTournament | LIVE NOW ESPN+ | Main Card 9pm | ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/fIRDfI4CfH — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 16, 2025