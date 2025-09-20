Madars Fleminas Grinds Out Split Decision W Over Tymoteusz Łopaczyk: KSW 110 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Tymoteusz Łopaczyk vs. Madars Fleminas - KSW 110 Highlights

Madars Fleminas climbed back into the win column, scoring a split decision victory over Tymoteusz Łopaczyk in the KSW 110 co-main event on Saturday night.

While things were fairly competitive on the feet, it was Fleminas’ work on the mat that resulted in his hand being raised. Curiously, one judge actually saw the fight as a clean sweep for Łopaczyk. Of course, the other two judges disagreed, allowing Fleminas to snap a two-fight losing skid and bag his second career win under the KSW banner.

Official Result: Madars Fleminas def.Tymoteusz Łopaczyk via split decision (27-30, 30-27, 29-28).

Meanwhile, Łopaczyk saw his five-fight win streak snapped, dropping him to 2-1 in the KSW cage.

Check out Highlights From Tymoteusz Łopaczyk vs. Madars Fleminas at KSW 110:

