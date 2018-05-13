Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Bobby Cooper Full Fight Video Highlights

Last night’s (Sat., May 12, 2018) UFC 224 from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, may have featured a title bout between Amanda Nunes and Raquel Pennington in the main event, but it’s safe to say much of the attention was on hyped prospect Mackenzie Dern and her latest scale fail.

After she missed weight by a monstrous seven pounds, Dern was expectedly raked over the coals by her opponent Amanda Bobby Cooper and the rest of MMA social media.

That only increased the pressure on Dern to win and win big in the birthplace of her family heritage, and she did just that in a quick, one-sided victory using both of her developing MMA skillsets. Cooper was more known for her striking skill than Brazilian jiu-jitsu champion Dern, but ‘ABC’ was unable to mount any offense.

And while it was thought Dern would win the fight on the mat and she ultimately did, she also showed some increasing stand-up by rocking her opponent with a huge looping shot early on, opening the door for a tight, fight-ending rear-naked choke in the first round.

Watch the highlights of Dern’s second UFC win right here: