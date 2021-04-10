In an intriguing strawweight match-up, Mackenzie Dern continued her fine run of form against Nina Nunes who returned to the Octagon for the first time since losing against Tatiana Suarez in June 2019. Unfortunately for the wife of dual-weight champion Amanda Nunes things did not go to plan at UFC Vegas 23. Dern was able to quickly able to get the fight to the mat and ultimately picked up a first-round armbar finish. Check out the highlights below.
