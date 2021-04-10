In an intriguing strawweight match-up, Mackenzie Dern continued her fine run of form against Nina Nunes who returned to the Octagon for the first time since losing against Tatiana Suarez in June 2019. Unfortunately for the wife of dual-weight champion Amanda Nunes things did not go to plan at UFC Vegas 23. Dern was able to quickly able to get the fight to the mat and ultimately picked up a first-round armbar finish. Check out the highlights below.

Submission number 7!



Mackenzie Dern breaks Nina Nunes' resolve for the first-round win! pic.twitter.com/OTtldbTtJQ — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 10, 2021

It was a race against the clock to see if Mackenzie Dern could extend that armbar before the end of the first. She did! #UFCVegas23 pic.twitter.com/aaQiJKWtlA — MMA mania (@mmamania) April 10, 2021

Check out the size difference between strawweight Dern and bantamweight champ Nunes #UFCVegas23pic.twitter.com/2xcRjYfo3u — MMA mania (@mmamania) April 10, 2021