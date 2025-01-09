2025 Mackenzie Dern is feeling confident ahead of Amanda Ribas rematch

Mackenzie Dern has made it clear she’s feeling pretty confident heading into her rematch with Amanda Ribas this weekend.

Throughout the course of her career, Mackenzie Dern has always been a pretty popular figure. While she may never have been able to rise up and become a title contender (at least not yet), she’s always been more than willing to get in there and mix it up with the best of the best.

Now, Mackenzie Dern will get the chance to avenge her first ever professional defeat when she collides with Amanda Ribas on Saturday. Ahead of that contest, she’s made it clear that she’s feeling great given all the experience she’s been able to accumulate since then.

Mackenzie Dern is feeling confident

“I feel like I was such a different person back then, I didn’t even feel like it was me,” Dern said at the UFC Fight Night 249 media day. “My overhand rights that I kind of threw out there I still have, the heart still there, but I feel like I’m a totally different person, and it was three rounds. I feel like we’re at totally different phases of our careers. I’ve evolved in striking, in wrestling, in takedowns, and just so much experience.

“Going back, I fought like Jessica (Andrade), Amanda Lemos, and all these girls that punch harder than Amanda (Ribas). Obviously, if any punch lands on the right spot, you can still knockout, but it’s a different type of confidence to me going into this fight now five years later than four months after my daughter was born and taking a little while off.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Mackenzie Dern has the abilities necessary to cause Amanda Ribas problems. Now, it’s a case of putting it into action for the world to see.