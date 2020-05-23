Lyman Good To Face Belal Muhammad After Recovering From COVID-19

Spread the word!













The first UFC fighter to test positive for coronavirus, Lyman Good will return to the octagon for the first time since recovering and face off against Belal Muhammad on June 20.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of ESPN revealed how he struggled with training and was forced to pull out of his fight with Muhammad, which was originally scheduled for UFC 249 on April 18, he said.

“I knew something was up. I know my body. I’ve been through it all. I’ve been through a lot of injuries and a lot of other things. But this was different. As a professional athlete, we’re always constantly pushing our bodies. For me, my body was like my point check to see how physically I feel and everything. And my body just wasn’t there at all.”

Just one month on and it appears Good is good to go once again. The “American Cyborg” posted out to social media yesterday to confirm his welterweight bout against Muhammad had been rearranged for June 20.

Good was last seen in action late last year at UFC 244. He picked up a big win over Chance Rencountre scoring the TKO finish inside three rounds. Before that, he was submitted by BJJ wizard Demian Maia at UFC Fortaleza. Good will be hoping to make it back-to-back wins in the UFC for the first time since joining the promotion in 2015.

Muhammad is currently riding a two-fight win streak since losing to surging contender Geoff Neal in January 2019. The American picked up a unanimous decision win over Curtis Millender at UFC 236 before submitting Takashi Sato a few months later at UFC 242.

Current Fight Card – June 20 Event

Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Lauren Murphy



Shane Burgos vs. Josh Emmett



Lyman Good vs. Belal Muhammad



Cortney Casey vs. Gillian Robertson



Tecia Torres vs. Brianna Van Buren

