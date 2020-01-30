LowKickMMA Podcast #2 – UFC Raleigh Recap, Masvidal & Usman Scuffle, More

Spread the word!













The LowKickMMA podcast is back! Watch or listen along as LowKickMMA managing editor Jon Fuentes and “MC Hydro Phonics,” Tony King, discuss the latest in mixed martial arts (MMA).

Topics discussed include our recap of UFC Raleigh, including the co-main event between Michael Chiesa and Rafael dos Anjos, as well as the main event between Curtis Blaydes and Junior dos Santos. We also talk about Cris Cyborg’s historic Bellator women’s featherweight title win Saturday night, Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman’s Super Bowl media day altercation, and this week’s MMA news.

Much more is discussed in the full episode, which you can check out here below.

What did you think about the latest episode of the LowKickMMA podcast?