Lorenzo Hunt Scores Vicious One-Hit KO Against Josh Dyer to Retake Light Heavyweight Belt – BKFC 84 Highlights

Lorenzo Hunt delivered a spectacular comeback KO in his rematch with Josh Dyer at BKFC 84 on Saturday night.

Hunt hit the mat a mere 15 seconds in the first round after eating a right hand upside the temple from Dyer. Hunt answered the referee’s count and came back out swinging, but he’d eat canvas for the second time a minute later after Dyer turned up the heat and landed a combination near the fence.

Again, Hunt answered the count and then proceeded to deliver one of the craziest KOs in BKFC history, dropping Dyer with an absolutely vicious overhand right with just 10 seconds left in the stanza.

Official Result: Lorenzo Hunt def. Josh Dyer via KO at 1:59 of Round 1 to win the BKFC light heavyweight world championship.

Check Out Highlights From Lorenzo Hunt vs. Josh Dyer at BKFC 84:

I CAN’T BELIEVE MY EYES!! THE JUGGERNAUT FINDS A WAY 😱😱😱#BKFC84 | Presented by @BuckedUp pic.twitter.com/cB7G2QciRP — Bare Knuckle FC (@bareknucklefc) November 16, 2025