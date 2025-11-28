Look: Ebonie Cotton’s Wardrobe Malfunction at Molly McCann Weigh-In – Reveals More than Intended

Boxing weigh-ins have produced high drama, but the face-off between Ebonie Cotton and Molly McCann took an unexpected turn in Birmingham that had both fans and pundits raising their eyebrows, not for fight predictions, but for a wardrobe snafu that made headlines overnight.

Ebonie Cotton’s Wardrobe Malfunction

Ebonie Cotton, a newcomer making her second professional boxing appearance, weighed in ahead of her super bantamweight clash with former UFC standout Molly McCann. Cotton stepped onto the scales in orange lingerie, ready for her pre-fight photos like every fighter who’s ever dreamed of big undercard lights. Instead, she found herself flashing a bit more than her fight-night readiness. See below:

In a video posted by Matchroom Boxing, the cameras caught Cotton inadvertently baring part of her right nipple while holding her pose on stage.

Her weigh-in tipped the scale at 120.9 pounds, comfortably inside the division limit, while McCann clocked in at 121.9 pounds.

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 28: Molly McCann and Ebonie Cotton Weigh In ahead of their Super Bantamweight Contest Tomorrow night on November 28, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images)

Reactions poured in from social media, with Twitter/X quick to both support and rib the 28-year-old. For her part, Cotton handled the moment with a nonchalance that would make even the most seasoned pro nod in respect, simply moving along with the next pose.

Molly McCann, meanwhile, is not short of experience in the viral sports coverage department. With a résumé that starts in Liverpool, detours through a Subway sandwich shop, and collects a Cage Warriors belt and 14 MMA wins, she’s used to fights where the only thing more unpredictable than the action are the headlines. In MMA, she once got kicked at the end of her first boxing bout—so the unexpected is pretty much expected.

​

Their faceoff was predictably spirited, with McCann defending her transition from the UFC to the boxing ring.

Ebonie Cotton’s path to the boxing stage wasn’t the usual Olympic pedigree route. From battling depression to working as a trainee firefighter, her last-minute jump into the pro boxing ranks caused her to push back a start date on the fire service for one more crack at a different set of headlines.

The attention from her wardrobe incident, awkward or viral, take your pick, prompted a flood of support, sympathetic memes, and the type of buzz that gets everyone to tune in, even if they’re not sure yet whether Cotton packs enough punch to trouble one of Britain’s most hyped crossover names.

With both fighters scheduled to enter the ring, all eyes are now on the fight, but don’t be surprised if the story that sticks from this card is the one that proves, in boxing, sometimes the weigh-ins are as headline-grabbing as the punches that follow.