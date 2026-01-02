Look: Ebanie Bridges Returns to Ring in Jaw-Dropping Pink Lingerie After Two-Year Hiatus

Ebanie Bridges weighed in just 10 months after giving birth, stepping onto the scale in striking pink lingerie ahead of her long-awaited return to the ring. The 39-year-old former IBF bantamweight champion made her entrance at the weigh-ins for Saturday’s fight against Alexis Araiza Mones in San Juan, Puerto Rico, marking her first bout in over two years.

Ebanie Bridges stuns in pink lingerie at weigh-ins

The weigh-in moment captured the trademark style that has defined Bridges throughout her comeback preparations. The Australian boxer, known as the Blonde Bomber, has consistently defended her choice to wear lingerie at official weigh-ins as both a personal statement and a deliberate marketing strategy for women’s boxing. At just over a decade removed from her competitive bodybuilding days, Bridges carries the discipline and body confidence from that career into her boxing weigh-ins.

Bridges gave birth to her son, Ezerra Ray Brook, in February 2025 with fellow boxer Kell Brook, the former IBF welterweight champion. She now lives in Sheffield, England. The pregnancy and subsequent maternity period represented her longest time away from professional boxing since turning pro in 2019. Despite the two-year layoff, Bridges carries an impressive record of nine wins and two losses, with four victories coming by knockout.

Her comeback fight against Araiza Mones carries the weight of a transitional moment. Bridges faces the American from Fort Worth, who holds a record of three wins, two losses, and one draw. Oddsmakers have installed Bridges as a significant favorite.

The statistics show the experience disparity. Bridges has fought 71 professional rounds; Araiza Mones has fought just 26. This will mark Araiza Mones’ first eight-round contest. The height advantage slightly favors Araiza Mones at 5’3″ compared to Bridges’ 5’1″, but Bridges’ power speaks for itself, a 44 percent knockout ratio against Araiza Mones’ 33 percent.

The fight takes place Saturday at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente on the undercard of Amanda Serrano’s title defense against Reina Tellez. The event airs on DAZN. For Bridges, the bout represents her first competition under Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions banner after signing with the promotion in July. The undercard will also feature Holly Holm challenging Stephanie Han for the WBA lightweight title.

Bridges has positioned her return as part of an effort to rebuild toward another world title shot. Her loss to Japan’s Miyo Yoshida in December 2023 by unanimous decision remains her most recent outing. Since then, she has shifted her focus toward reestablishing herself at the top of the bantamweight division.