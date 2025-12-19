Look: Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin Turn Heads With Weigh-In Outfits at Miami Staredown

Boxing’s biggest undercard moment on December 18 belonged not to the scale readings but to what Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin wore as they faced off ahead of their super-featherweight title showdown. Both fighters made statements before stepping foot in the ring, with Baumgardner stealing the spotlight through sheer confidence and conditioning on display.

Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin STUN in Weigh-In Outfits

The reigning champion hit the scale at 129.2 pounds in Miami, making weight for her unified title defense at the Kaseya Center. For her entrance to the weigh-in stage, Baumgardner turned the moment into a full showcase. Dressed in a silver metallic bodysuit that hugged her frame, the 31-year-old American walked onto the platform in heels and immediately shifted the energy of the ceremony.

⚖️ Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin ⚖️



Let’s go!!!!!!! Tomorrow night on Netflix! #BOXINGnBBQ#BOXING pic.twitter.com/OHePKErMPh — BOXING n BBQ (@BOXINGnBBQ) December 18, 2025

She flexed her physique, turned to the side, and briefly flashed her backside to the cameras before settling into her pose, fully aware that every movement would end up across social media platforms. The moment spread quickly through TikTok and Instagram boxing accounts, with her team and supporters amplifying clips that showed off her conditioning.

Beaudoin, the 29-year-old Canadian challenger riding a four-fight winning streak, officially came in at 129.7 pounds, staying within the limit without drama or theatrics. She wore a one piece which showed her curves and thighs.

Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin face off for the final time before tomorrow night👁️#JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/JM3h216PXj — BoxingScene.com (@boxingscene) December 18, 2025

Baumgardner, defending her IBF, WBO, and WBA world titles across twelve three-minute rounds, carried the weight of an undisputed champion stepping into expected territory. Beaudoin, meanwhile, carried the opportunity of a lifetime, the biggest platform of her career, fighting the biggest name available, on a Netflix card alongside Jake Paul versus Anthony Joshua. She had already navigated a challenging preparation cycle, with the original card date in November shifting to December, forcing her team to recalibrate an entire training camp.​

THE FINAL ALYCIA BAUMGARDNER & LEILA BEAUDOIN FACE OFF 🔥



JAKE PAUL vs. ANTHONY JOSHUA

LIVE only on Netflix

TOMORROW, December 19

8 PM ET | 5 PM PT#JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/VApI0lCdRe — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) December 18, 2025