Liver King Free Following Legal Matters Tied to Joe Rogan Threats

Liver King has had one of the stranger digital footprints within the manosphere of the internet in recent years, and a strange legal matter with Joe Rogan has been finally resolved.

Brian Johnson, the government name of the king of liver, had charges dismissed from an instance that dated back to June. In the referenced instance, the online personality infamously made threats toward Joe Rogan, with the situation escalating.

Travis County criminal court confirmed these details regarding the Johnson-Rogan situation to MMA Fighting, which initially came on the heels of some strange videos online. These were videos where Johnson kept challenging the UFC color commentator to a physical altercation of some sort.

Concerns began to be raised by some parties as Liver King actually made a trek out to Austin, Texas, which is Rogan’s place of residence. Security personnel associated with the widespread podcast host contacted local law enforcement when all of this was transpiring. After the footage had been assessed by the assigned officers, there was a belief that a mental health episode was taking place, whereby Johnson could potentially be a danger.

Rogan interpreted the behaviours at the time to be of a threatening nature, and the former Fear Factor host was unsure why he was being targeted by Liver King as the two had no prior contact with one another.

Liver King-Joe Rogan situation continued

Liver King was arrested on a misdemeanor charge tied to terrorist threats, which saw him released on a 20 K bond and given a 200-foot restraining order from Joe Rogan, Rogan’s family, or any homes or businesses tied to Rogan’s family. Subsequent court record, which became available online, indicated charges in this case were dismissed.

The dismissed charges became readily available to the public on Thursday, with the litigious saga between Liver King and Joe Rogan being now put to rest.